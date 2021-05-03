Nevada Schoolchildren Can Take Part in Nevada Moves Activities May 3-7

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Nevada families and schoolchildren are encouraged to take part in safe walk or bicycle activities May 3-7 to celebrate Nevada Moves Week.

In its twelfth year, Nevada Moves promotes safe walking and biking to school, as well as other physical activity. Walking and other physical activities are planned for Carson City, Lyon, Douglas and other school districts across the state. Families whose children are not taking part in organized school events are encouraged to enjoy a safe walking or bicycling activity as a family during Nevada Moves Week and throughout the year.

While walking or bicycling, families are reminded to practice social distancing of at least six feet from other members of the public and wear masks when unable to distance.

Nevada schoolchildren can also visit a virtual safe room at www.bicyclenevada.com. By ‘discovering’ bicycle and pedestrian safety tips through a series of traffic safety questions, children can virtually ‘escape’ with additional traffic safety knowledge.

“Nevada Moves is about giving families and children opportunity to learn more about pedestrian and bicycling safety,” NDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Scott Bohemier explained. “Physical activity at an early age, such as walking or bicycling, helps reduce heart disease, diabetes and other obesity-related illnesses. Plus, walking or biking to school can greatly lessen traffic resulting from children being driven to school. We hope families will utilize Nevada Moves Week to incorporate walking and bicycling to school as part of their daily routine.”

During Nevada Moves Week and every day, drivers should watch for children walking and bicycling to school and be mindful of school zone speed reductions, as well as varying school start times. Motorists should also only pass bicyclists when it is safe with at least three feet of space between the bicycle and vehicle and never overtake a vehicle that has stopped at a crosswalk. Pedestrians and bicyclists should only cross streets when safe, and always look for vehicles before and while crossing. Per state law, no u-turns or passing are allowed in active school zones or school crossing zones.

To learn more, contact NDOT Safe Routes to School Coordinator Cathy Balcon at (775) 888-RIDE or cbalcon@dot.nv.gov.

PEDESTRIANS/BICYCLISTS

Plan your route.

Always wear a helmet when riding a bike.

Stay visible. Wear light and bright colored clothing. If you must be out at night, wear reflective clothing.

Stay alert. Put your phone down and do not wear headphones.

Walk on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, ensure safe distance between yourself and passing vehicles and walk facing traffic.

If riding in the street; please ride with traffic, obey traffic laws and use proper hand signals. Children can ride their bicycle on the sidewalk.

When possible, cross at a crosswalk. Only cross when safe to do so. Make sure all cars have stopped before crossing.

DRIVERS