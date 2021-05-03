21A501346/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501346
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/1/21 @ approximately 1453 hours
STREET: River Road
TOWN: Troy
WEATHER: partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Maeve Bathalon
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, the Troy FD and EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on the River Road in Troy. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle before colliding with a tree off the roadway. The operator refused to be transported by EMS.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881