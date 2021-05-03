Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,445 in the last 365 days.

21A501346/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A501346                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor         

STATION: Derby                               

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/1/21 @ approximately 1453 hours

STREET: River Road

TOWN: Troy

WEATHER: partly cloudy               

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Maeve Bathalon

AGE:  18   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, the Troy FD and EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on the River Road in Troy.  Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle before colliding with a tree off the roadway.  The operator refused to be transported by EMS. 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

21A501346/ MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.