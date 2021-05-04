Hennessey Digital Promotes Matt McLean; Dubbed “The MacGyver of the Business” as Vice President of Operations

Hennessey Digital Vice President of Operations Matt McLean

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital, a leading SEO and digital marketing agency, has promoted industry veteran Matt McLean to the role of Vice President of Operations for the organization.

The news comes amid a string of wins and accolades for Hennessey Digital, including the release of its first major legal industry study and making the Financial Times list of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas for the second consecutive year.

In his previous role as the company’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, McLean, who has spent 18 years of his career in digital and media, oversaw relationships and performance of Hennessey Digital’s large accounts team. As Vice President of Operations, he will continue to expand client relationships and identify opportunities for growth for the company.

“I’ve worked on the client side and the agency side, so I understand what our clients need and know what they expect. Our company has grown rapidly in the last 18 months, both in revenue and employee count. In my new role, I’ll be leading projects to enhance our internal activities and processes, plus the exciting things we’re working on to propel our clients’ businesses forward, including a new platform that gives radical transparency into the ROI of our content, SEO, and marketing efforts,” McLean says.

McLean has worked in media and digital marketing since 2003. A long time colleague of Hennessey Digital founder and CEO Jason Hennessey, the two previously worked together at an Atlanta-based agency before McLean joined Hennessey Digital in 2019.

“Matt has been on the front lines of managing some of our biggest clients, and in his new role, he will be partnering with these clients to integrate their feedback into new systems and processes for our business operations. He’s the MacGyver of Hennessey Digital,” Hennessey shares.

Hennessey Digital President and COO Scott Shrum notes McLean’s promotion as another step towards focusing on the business as it continues to grow and expand into new markets.

“Our clients have always been our number-one priority, but the challenge in running an agency is making sure we spend enough time on improving our own business. Matt’s promotion to an operational role will help us get better as an organization, which becomes a symbiotic relationship: when we improve our business, we do better work for our clients,” Shrum says.



About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 125 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America in 2019 and 2020 and the Financial Times list of fastest-growing companies in the Americas in 2020 and 2021 and was recently recognized as a 2021 Vet100 honoree for the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the U.S.



# # #