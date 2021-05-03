North East trooper Seizes Cocaine and Gun on traffic stop in Cecil County

May 3, 2021

(Elkton, Maryland)

On May 1, 2021 at about 1:20 AM, a trooper from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack was on patrol on US 40/Pulaski Highway in the area of Ephrata Avenue in Elkton, Maryland. At that time the trooper stopped a white Kia four-door sedan for an equipment violation. Upon contacting the operator of the Kia, who was the only occupant and later identified as Avery Glover 31 y.o. of Newark Delaware, the trooper could see in plain view clear baggies of what appeared to be a white powdery substance.

The driver advised the trooper the substance in the baggies was cocaine. Upon a probable cause search of the Kia, in addition to the baggies of suspected cocaine, troopers located a Beretta 9mm semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat. Furthermore, troopers located four loaded magazines for the Beretta with a total of 60 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Glover was placed under arrest and transported to the North East Barrack for processing before being presented to a Cecil County District Court Commissioner.