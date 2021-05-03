Local Bridge Replacement and Removal Project Recipients Announced

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 30, 2021 Contact: Doug Kinniburgh, 605-773-4284

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 31 local bridge replacement projects totaling approximately $20 million at their meeting in Pierre on Thursday, April 29. Eleven local bridge removal projects, totaling approximately $1.5 million, were also awarded.

Bridge replacement award recipients are: Beadle County (2), Bon Homme County, Brookings County, Butte County (2), Codington County, Grant County (2), Hand County (6), Hutchinson County, Jerauld County, Lawrence County, Miner County, Pennington County (2), Roberts County (2), city of Selby, city of Spearfish, Spink County (2), Tripp County (2), Union County, and Ziebach County.

The 11 bridge removal project award recipients are: Beadle County, Clay County (3), Hand County, Hamlin County, Marshall County, city of Parkston, Potter County, city of Whitewood, and Yankton County. Two cities and seven counties submitted 11 bridge removal applications

Overall, 107 bridge replacement applications, totaling $95.7 million in total project costs, were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Four cities and 37 counties submitted the 107 bridge replacement applications. .

The projects will require a 18.05 percent local match. In March the Transportation Commission allocated approximately $3.3 million dollars to help offset the local match resulting in approximately a 5-6% share for the local governments selected.

For more information regarding the replacement program, contact Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284.

--30--