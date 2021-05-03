Florida PSC Reminds You to Think about Water Use

TALLAHASSEE — Have you ever stopped to think about how many times a day you use water from a faucet? For National Drinking Water Week, May 2-8, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) encourages consumers to think about the critical role drinking water plays in our daily lives. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the essential role of water utilities in providing safe drinking water to their communities,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “Water utilities have to continually maintain their infrastructure and treatment process to ensure safe drinking water. As Florida’s population grows, the demand for water also grows. It’s important that we work together to conserve this valuable resource.” For easy, everyday water conservation tips, access the PSC’s Drop by Drop brochure and our Conservation House. Simple changes can have a big impact on water usage. Look for additional water conservation information on the PSC’s website. Below are some summer conservation reminders from the American Water Works Association (AWWA), which sponsors Drinking Water Week: • Don’t over water your lawn. Only water every three to five days in the summer and 10 to 14 days in the winter. Also, water your lawn and garden as early in the morning as possible. • Only run the dishwasher and clothes washer when they are fully loaded. • Defrost frozen food in the refrigerator or in the microwave instead of running water over it. • If you wash your dishes by hand, fill one side of the sink with fresh water and use it for rinsing when the dishes are scrubbed clean rather than rinsing each plate, cup, or utensil individually. • Repair dripping faucets and leaky toilets. Dripping faucets can waste about 2,000 gallons of water each year. Leaky toilets can waste as much as 200 gallons each day. • Use a broom, rather than a hose, to clean sidewalks and driveways. • If you have a swimming pool, get a cover. You'll cut water evaporation by 90 percent. • When washing your car, use a bucket filled with soap and water and a sponge rather than running the hose the entire time. You can repeat this by filling the bucket with clean water when you’re ready to rinse. About Drinking Water Week For more than 40 years the American Water Works Association and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week – an opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to recognize the vital role water plays in our daily lives. Additional information about 2021 Drinking Water Week, including free materials for download and celebration ideas, is available here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.