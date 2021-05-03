Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Powerball® to Increase Drawings to Three Nights a Week

New Monday drawing will join lineup of Wednesday & Saturday drawings!

JACKSON, MISS. – Powerball has announced it will increase the number of Powerball drawings from two nights to three nights a week beginning in August 2021. A new Monday drawing will be added to the drawings currently held on Wednesday and Saturday nights. The first Monday drawing will occur on August 23, 2021, at 9:59 p.m. CST. Sales for the first Monday drawing will begin on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

“Our players really enjoy Powerball, and we are pleased to offer them the option of a third weekly drawing,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “By having an additional draw-night, there is a greater opportunity for faster growing jackpots and more cash winnings.”

The additional drawing on Monday will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The cost of a Powerball ticket remains $2. The Power Play® feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was legislatively created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com

