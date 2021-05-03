Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ORT Tool Ready to Address Semiconductor Shortage

Twenty Years of Servicing the Industry

We have just added 10,000 square feet to our state-of-the-art fabrication building and by doubling our space, we now have more welding capacity to meet the semiconductor manufacturing needs”
— Angelo Milano, Vice President, ORT Tool

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S., May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORT Tool has considerable experience in working with semiconductor companies. With over twenty years of working with semiconductor manufacturers, ORT is ready to work with many of these manufacturers to address the semiconductor shortage that is creating havoc across a number of industries in the United States and globally.
The company has built vacuum chambers and other components which make up the equipment that manufactures the chip technology. ORT Tool has worked with a number of semiconductor manufacturers over the years.

“We have just added 10,000 square feet to our state-of-the-art fabrication building,” stated Angelo Milano, Vice President. He further added, “By doubling our space, we now have more welding capacity to meet the semiconductor manufacturing needs.”

Intel recently stated that the semiconductor chip shortage could last for a couple of years. ORT Tool is committed to work with semiconductor manufacturers to meet the overwhelming demand in America today.

In addition to supporting the semiconductor industry, ORT Tool services the renewable industries of wind and solar, electric vehicles, transportation and oil and gas industries.

Angelo Milano
ORT Tool
+1 734-848-1102
ajmilano@orttoll.com

