IPRO Expands Programming for 2021 Tech Show to Showcase Transformation in eDiscovery and IG

Capped attendance will allow for more immersive content around company vision, product roadmaps, and networking while maintaining social distancing guidelines.TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPRO today opened registration for its 2021 Tech Show, the company’s exclusive event for eDiscovery and Information Governance (IG) professionals to learn and share innovative techniques for using technology to solve their data challenges.
This year’s Tech Show will feature expanded programming, giving attendees an intimate opportunity to learn about the impactful changes IPRO has made over the past year, including how its newly integrated product platform is transforming the EDRM.
The event will be held September 21-23 at the Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter--a change from past Tech Show events--in an effort to ensure the comfort and safety of attendees. IPRO will limit the number of attendees at the 2021 Tech Show to allow for adherence to CDC social distancing guidelines.
“After much consultation with our customers and other professionals in the industry, IPRO is thrilled to offer attendees a safe environment to share ideas with their peers and learn best practices from industry leaders,” said Dean Brown, CEO, IPRO. “We are excited to provide an expert line-up of speakers and content that will give them the opportunity to discover first-hand how they can take their Information Governance and eDiscovery processes to new heights.”
The 2021 Tech Show will be packed with keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions designed to offer strategies for pushing the boundaries of new capabilities within IPRO products—including Live EDA and Artificial Intelligence. It will also feature in-depth sessions about how thinking upstream in IG processes--by improving retention, compliance, and security--can lead to better eDiscovery outcomes.
A preliminary agenda is available here. For additional information on social distancing precautions at the event, please see the event FAQ.
About IPRO
IPRO is reinventing the way organizations interact with their data. By transforming the EDRM and thinking “upstream”, we bring insight far earlier in the eDiscovery process, enabling teams inside and outside your organization to collaborate transparently at any stage, before data is even collected. By thinking about and interacting with your data differently, you’ll eliminate waste and reduce risk. We combine best-in-class governance and eDiscovery software with predictive analytics to give corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal partners the most open and effective solution to data challenges. We bring you this power with an obsession on time-to-value and your success.
