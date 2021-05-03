May Is Motorcycle Safety Month Maryland State Police Urge Extra Caution

May 3, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland State Police are urging drivers to keep safety in mind during “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month” being observed in May.

As the weather gets warmer, more motorcycles are on the roads, and more traffic crashes are reported between vehicles and motorcycles. About 15% of all fatal crashes in Maryland involve motorcycles according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. On average, more than 60 motorcyclists die in traffic crashes on Maryland roads every year, and an additional 1,700 people, both riders and passengers, are injured in Maryland traffic crashes, according to statistics provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation.

If you are driving a car;

Share the road. Allow motorcycles the full width of the lane at all times.

Use care when driving near a group of motorcyclists.

Check mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles, especially before changing lanes, merging, and at intersections. The motorcycle’s size makes it difficult to judge their speed and distance.

Always signal if changing lanes so others know your intentions.

If you are operating a motorcycle;

Always wear a helmet and protective gear.

Carry your license with you and obey all traffic laws.

Stay in the middle of the traffic lane for better visibility.

Obey speed limits. Speeding is a factor in about 30% of motorcycle crashes according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Everyone on the roads should use extra caution during inclement weather, and never drive while impaired or distracted. Try to anticipate the moves of other vehicles on the road. Recognizing Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month will keep everyone safer on Maryland roads.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov