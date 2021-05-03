ReleaseOwl announces DevOps for SAP Integration Suite with Versioning, Automated Deployment, Rollback and compliance
ReleaseOwl, ONE native DevOps platform for SAP announce full range DevOps for SAP Integration Suite with automated deployment, rollback, security and compliance
DevOps for SAP Integration Suite with support for automated deployments, roll back and compliance enables SAP customers experience accelerated delivery of integration content with higher reliability.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReleaseOwl, the ONE native DevOps Platform designed for SAP applications has announced DevOps for SAP Integration Suite ( earlier branded SAP Cloud Platform Integration, SAP CPI).
— Niranjan Gattupalli, Founder CEO of ReleaseOwl
This ReleaseOwl extension will greatly benefit customers using SAP Integration Suite with the following capabilities:
a. Versioning for the Integration Content like IFlows, Value Streams
b. Configuration Editor to compare and update the environment specific changes for the landscape.
c. IFlow Configuration Manager
d. Automated Deployment of SAP Integration Content ( CPI Content)
e. Backup and Rollback of SAP Integration Content
f. Security and Compliance checks for Iflows and Value Streams.
"We see growing adoption for SAP Integration Suite ( EiPaas) that connects applications, processes providing more power to the SAP Business Technology Platform. With ReleaseOwl DevOps offering for SAP Integration Suite, Customers now can maintain versions and manage parallel landscapes of their Integration content, perform automated deployments, run security checks and have a back and rollback strategy for the Integration Suite connecting multiple systems. This is a new dimension for ReleaseOwl that already has full range DevOps for SAP On-Premise, and SAP Hana Cloud" - commented Niranjan Gattupalli, Founder CEO of ReleaseOwl.
Here is quick summary of the product capabilities of ReleaseOwl:
DevOps for SAP On-Premise Applications
a. Automated Transport Management across the SAP landscape
b. Dependency Checks for Transports
c. Critical Object Management and Object Whitelisting
d. Unit Test and Code Coverage for ABAP
e. Transport Sequencing
DevOps for SAP HANA Cloud
a. Packaging and Deployment of MTAR Applications
b. Deployment of ABAP Cloud Applications
c. GIT Integration with gCTS
d. Code Reviews with SonarQube, ATC Integration
DevOps SAP Integration Suite
a. Automated Upload / Runtime Deployment of Integration Content ( Iflows, ValueMaps)
b. Iflow Configuration Manager ( Compare and Update configuration values for each landscape)
c. Security Checks for CPI content
d. Back up and Roll Back for CPI Content
Orchestrated DevOps Workflows
a. Approval Process for each stage of deployments
b. Quality Gates for the Release Plans
c. Pre-Deployment and Post-Deployment steps
d. Task Assignments
e. Notification Schemes
Testing, Compliance and Audit Trail for SAP
a. ABAP Unit Testing and Code Coverage
b. ABAP Test Cockpit ( ATC) , SonarQube, CPILint Integrations for Compliance
c. Audit Trail of the every deployment
d. Audit log of the entire subaccount over time.
Rich set of Third Party Integrations including GIT, Jira, ServiceNow, ATC, gCTS, SonarQube, and CPILint.
The product offering – ReleaseOwl, DevOps for SAP is available for purchase on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.
At SAP Store, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions integrating with and extending SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, buy, manage and deploy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.store.sap.com.
ReleaseOwl is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program includes access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a global contract.
About ReleaseOwl,
ReleaseOwl is a SaaS-based enterprise software delivery company with a mission to help companies accelerate their SAP adoption, release faster with lesser risk and produce higher reliability using its rich DevOps suite designed and built natively for SAP.
