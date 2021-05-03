Black Hawk Floors Appoints New Office Manager

One of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring has placed a talented individual into a new role.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the keys to being successful as a company is having great employees. That’s why representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. are proud to announce they have appointed a new office manager.

“The appointment of our new office manager will provide a direct benefit to our customers as well as our company as a whole,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

Elquest revealed that Ms. Kayla Paulus has been appointed as its new office manager. Paulus studied interior design and apparel design. Her interests and hobbies include bowling, camping, comedy shows, exploring the desert and mountains.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Paulus’ favorite sports teams are the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Minnesota Wild. She also has a recent interest, one in which she is in the start-up phase of cultivating a jewelry-making small business called Hive Vibe that brings awareness to the value and significance of bees.

As for the company itself, Elquest stressed that Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Elquest went on to point out that Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

“Kayla Paulus is an excellent example of the highly-trained personnel we have as part of our company,” Elquest said. “We are excited to have her as our new office manager. I am confident that her appointment will help take us to the next level of success.”

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/about and blackhawkfloors.com/blog.

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

