Self-published “Cannabis 101” Paperback Released by NJ Legalization Advocate
USA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey legalization advocate and journalist Dan Ulloa is self-publishing the book “Cannabis 101” which is now available in paperback form.
Cannabis 101 is a great guide for those seeking to enter the industry or learn about a plant that is receiving mainstream acceptance after being shunned for decades.
“It’s a great book for those who want to learn about cannabis for the first time or enthusiasts who want to know about its great history and nuances,” author Dan Ulloa said.
Ulloa represents the Latino Action Network on the legalization campaign New Jersey United 4 Marijuana Reform (NJUMR) led by the ACLU, which was instrumental in legalization becoming law. He testified in favor of creating a just cannabis industry and submitted testimony during the lengthy legislative process.
Ulloa is also Editor of HeadyNJ.com, a local independent news site covering the politics and industry growing around cannabis, CBD, and hemp in New Jersey.
The book is a compendium of articles he has written along with a researched study into the plant and its role in civilization since the rise of Ancient China, its medical use, and the industry’s path in the United States, particularly in New Jersey.
From a few growers and sellers, it has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry. The industry’s nuances are detailed in “Cannabis 101,” along with tips for those interested in joining it.
Daniel Ulloa
