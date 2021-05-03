Poet Joan Noëldechen to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The way to read poetry is to let it wash over you and see what resonates with you, not to explicate its meaning or understand how it was made.

Joan Noëldechen is a prolific poet and author of over a dozen volumes of poetry.

Joan was first introduced to poetry in the third grade through Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Frost has served as the gateway to poetry for many young, aspiring poets, and Joan was no different.

“I was so captivated. I had never read anything like it. I thought it was so beautiful,” recalls Joan. “Our teacher kept asking us: what does it mean to you?”

Inspired by Anne Frank and Martin Luther King, Joan started writing poetry about everything she saw. At first, she would write little verses in her diaries, but soon she was reading more and more.

“Carl Sandburg knocked me out,” recalls Joan. “I had never seen free verse poetry. That’s when I discovered some of the African-American poets who were using free verse, like Langston Hughes and Gwendolyn Brooks. I started writing free verse and I found I had a knack for it.”

Today, Joan is known as a spiritual poet. Her poetry is organic and healing.

Betrayal in Your Beekman Arms is a collection of poems written about upstate New York and is a follow up to Takoma Poems, To Dream of Dancing and The Vortex. She has since completed six new collections of poetry: Alpine Poems, The Loon, Cinders & Brooms, Icons, The Barren Woods, and The Apache Dancer. In 2019 she published Drifting Off Haywood, which is a combination of old and new work.

“I’m most proud of inspiring other people to touch their hearts and souls,” says Joan. “I hope that my writing has inspired people to create and to heal.”

Close Up Radio will feature Joan Noëldechen in an interview with Jim Masters on May 5th at 4pm EDT

