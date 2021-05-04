DrKumo Announces AI-Driven RPM Real-Time Data Analytics and Rich Visualizations to Support Patients with Hypertension
DrKumo’s RPM features AI-driven real-time data analytics and rich visualizations to support patients with high blood pressure, enabling timely intervention.
Our goal is to help reduce the economic burden that stems from avoidable costly hospitalizations, readmissions, and outpatient visits by integrating the best technologies in an easy-to-use RPM model”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo’s massively scalable remote patient monitoring solutions feature continuous real-time data analytics and rich visualizations to improve hypertension control and reduce avoidable hospitalizations that are expensive and disruptive for patients as well as the health systems.
American Heart Association reported that over 42% of US adults will be hypertensive by 2035, an additional 27 million from current projections. Cost projections for hypertension are expected to reach more than $150 billion by 2035, an additional 80 billion from 2015 figures.
“Our goal is to help reduce the economic burden that stems from avoidable costly hospitalizations, readmissions, and outpatient visits by integrating the best technologies in an easy-to-use RPM model,” said Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
DrKumo empowers patients with hypertension to take their physiological data at the comfort of their homes using medical devices like the blood pressure monitor and transmit data automatically via its intelligent cloud system. This simple yet intelligent data transmission increases patient’s adherence to treatment and enables timely intervention before a costly care episode.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. Then company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
