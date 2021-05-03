Rutland Barracks/ Aggravated Assault/ Assault on Protected Professional.

CASE#: 21B401655

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 2, 2021 / 1824 hours

LOCATION: Vermont Route 103. / Mount Holly

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 1st Degree Aggravated Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Resisting Arrest, Assault on protected professional.

ACCUSED: Torrie VanGuilder

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Holly, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 2, 2021, at approximately 1824 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a citizen dispute at a residence on Vermont Route 103., in the Town of Mount Holly.

Investigation revealed Torrie VanGuilder was armed with a deadly weapon (Firearm) when she threatened to cause, or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury and pain to a family or household member. VanGuilder assaulted two Officers on scene while taking her into custody.

VanGuilder was taken into custody on May 2, 2021 and ordered held without bail. She was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on May 3, 2021 at 1230 hours.

VanGuilder was subsequently transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center in S. Burlington where she was lodged pending arraignment.

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: No Photo Available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: May 3, 2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.