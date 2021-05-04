The Institute of Space Commerce Welcomes New Fellows
All our fellows bring multiple perspectives and collaborative research to the analysis of space commerce.”AUSTIN , TEXAS, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Space Commerce is celebrating the arrival of five new fellows, the firsts of 2021: Ms. Carol Goldstein, Dr. Dava Newman, Mr. Donald James, Mr. Elias de Andrade Jr., and Ms. Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom.
These additions continue to enhance the ISC’s focus on enabling the growth of resilient space commerce in the post-covid world. Each new fellow brings outstanding expertise greatly assisting the ISC is its goal of reaching out to the next generation of 1 million new minds of thinkers and doers who will change the space equation.
“The Institute of Space Commerce provides a dynamic platform to address the opportunities and challenges of the global space economy as it takes shape and I look forward to contributing to the discussion,” said our new ISC fellow, Ms. Carol Goldstein – a veteran investment banker with a career spanning 25 years on Wall Street. She is specialized in the commercial satellite and telecommunications industries at both ABN AMRO and Morgan Stanley bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience in financing and capital markets.
Dr. Dava J. Newman, is the incoming director of the MIT Media Lab. She's also the Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics at MIT and a faculty member for Harvard–MIT Health, Sciences, and Technology. Dr. Newman is also a former NASA Deputy Administrator. "Thank you for this amazing invitation, nomination and honor. My life's work aligns with Institute of Space Commerce's. We both wish to actively drive the path forward to a better future for humanity tomorrow, today," said Dr. Newman.
Ms. Emeline Paat-Dalshtrom, Co-founder and CEO of SpaceBase, and former Executive VIce President of Operations and Chief Impact Officer at Singularity University. “Emeline is an entrepreneur and impact instigator. Her social enterprise experience in democratizing space through building entrepreneurial space ecosystems in developing and emerging countries will be key for the ISC” says Michael Potter, ISC Co-founder.
“I am also exceptionally honored to have Mr. Donald James on board of the ISC Senior Fellow family” continues Potter. Donald Joined NASA in 1982. He wanted to inspire students to be explorers. His career in public education at NASA was guided by the lessons he learned from his mother. In 2014, NASA Administrator Charlie Bolden selected Donald to serve as the Agency’s Associate Administrator for Education, a position he held until retired in 2017.
“All our fellows bring multiple perspectives and collaborative research to the analysis of space commerce. As the cornerstone of the Institute, their work helps both veterans in the industry and the general public understand the challenges to creating opportunities and making space more accessible for youth,” concluded Dr. Michael Simpson, ISC Director.
Mr. Elias de Andrade Jr. was appointed as ISC Deputy Director in May 2020 and now joins the ISC as a Fellow. Elias served for six years as Brazilian Delegate at the UNCOPUOS, and has published works on space debris, active debris removal technology, and space education. “I am absolutely grateful for being elected a new fellow of the ISC. Working alongside Dr. Simpson, Michael Potter, and Chris Stott and listening to their bold ideas has been thrilling. I feel very honored in being part of the board and now a fellow,” pointed out de Andrade Jr.
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Free markets, free minds, free space.
