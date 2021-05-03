Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation Expands Valuation Practice With New Managing Director Jeffrey Brewster
Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation Has Strengthened Its Valuation Practice and Expanded Into Dallas With New Managing Director Jeffrey BrewsterSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Objective Capital Partners d/b/a Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, a leading valuation and investment banking firm providing Valuation Advisory and M&A Advisory Services, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Brewster has joined the firm as a Managing Director of the Valuation Practice. Jeffrey leads execution for all valuation engagements in collabortation with the other Managing Directors, and is involved in the Practice Group strategy planning. The addition of Mr. Brewster will also allow Objective to expand efforts into the Dallas, Texas area.
Prior to joining Objective Capital Partners, Jeffrey lead the Valuation Services team of Baker Tilly’s Dallas, Texas market, which is part of the Consulting Services group. He has over thirteen years of business valuation experience in which he has performed over 1,000 valuations for publicly traded and privately held companies in the retail, healthcare and technology industry. He has testified in Texas and Michigan, completed Commercial Reasonableness and Fair Market Value (“CR FMV”) analysis related to the Anti-Kickback statue of the Stark Law, been retained to perform patent valuations, completed valuations for gift and estate tax planning purposes, performed valuations of ESOPs, privately held companies and completed related to purchase price allocations, goodwill impairment testing and, 409(a) valuations.
Jeffrey’s professional background includes business valuation and more than twelve years of experience in a variety of positions within the investment management industry. He has held investment management roles at Merrill Lynch and Harris Trust & Savings Bank in Chicago. As a Financial Consultant with Merrill Lynch in Naperville, IL, Jeffrey performed equity analysis on stocks included in client portfolios and directed investment selection strategies. In his position as a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst with Harris Trust & Savings Bank in Chicago, Jeffrey examined over 30 companies using information sources that included financial statements, press releases, investment representatives, SEC and other regulatory filings in order to estimate the future value of various securities. Promoted to Associate Vice-President, Jeffrey managed clients' portfolio assets and assisted with business development presentations to high net worth individuals, plan sponsors, foundations and corporations.
Jeffrey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University, Chicago with concentrations in Finance and Economics. He is a CFA Charter holder, a designation awarded by the CFA Institute. The CFA designation is awarded to candidates who have a minimum of four years of acceptable professional experience in the area of investment analysis and have passed three examinations covering ethical and professional standards, investment valuation and management, financial statement analysis, asset valuation, economic analysis, portfolio management, and performance presentation standards.
About Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation
Objective Capital Partners, LLC d/b/a Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation is a leading investment banking and valuation firm offering M&A Advisory and Valuation Advisory Services for lower middle market companies, specializing in transactions valued at $20-75MM. Founded in 2006, Objective’s seasoned professionals have collectively executed over 500 M&A advisory engagements and thousands of business valuations within its five practice groups: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Technology. Objective is tenaciously invested in providing world-class, sector-focused advisory services aligned with its clients’ objectives. For more information, please visit: http://objectivecp.com/.
