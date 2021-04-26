Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation Advises Sale of Kindred Bravely to TZP Group
Objective served as the sell-side advisor to Kindred Bravely, a leading direct-to-consumer brand for maternity apparel, throughout this transactionSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Objective Capital Partners LLC d/b/a Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, a leading middle market investment banking and valuation firm, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Kindred Bravely in its sale to TZP Group, a private equity firm focused on investments in lower-middle-market consumer and business services companies. Kindred Bravely ("Kindred Bravely" or the "Company") is a digitally-native, direct-to-consumer brand focused on basics apparel for pregnant and nursing mothers. The Company provides a wide range of product offerings that include bras, underwear, loungewear, sleepwear, and apparel amongst other items, and are created with the purpose of providing comfort and functionality. Kindred Bravely has experienced rapid growth in the last several years, and has created a devoted customer base and a community of mothers who support and encourage each other throughout their motherhood journey.
Kindred Bravely was founded in 2015 by Deeanne and Garret Akerson after seeing a need in the market during their own pregnancy. The Company is expected to flourish with TZP as a partner by gaining access to additional expertise in the direct-to-consumer space, greater resources to penetrate new social media markets, and the ability to enter the mass retail and international markets.
“We are delighted to have helped the Akersons and the Kindred Bravely team achieve this exciting next step in their growth trajectory. TZP Group will be the ideal partner for them to continue to accelerate and scale growth, and to bring their products to mass retail,” said Carl Miller, Managing Director at Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation and the execution lead on the Kindred Bravely transaction. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to contribute our efforts to this successful transaction outcome.”
“Kindred Bravely is an impressive brand with a loyal following that has seen tremendous growth over the last several years. We look forward to supporting their rapid growth and partnering with the Kindred Bravely team to continue to provide comfortable and functional apparel to mothers everywhere,” said Dan Gaspar, Partner at TZP Group.
“It was such a pleasure to work with everyone on the Objective Capital Partners team and we couldn't be happier with the outcome,” said Garret Akerson, Owner and Co-Founder of Kindred Bravely.
About Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation
Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation is a leading investment banking and valuation firm offering M&A Advisory and Valuation Advisory Services for lower middle market companies, specializing in transactions valued at $20-75 million. Founded in 2006, Objective’s seasoned professionals have collectively executed over 500 M&A advisory engagements and 1,000 business valuations within its five practice groups: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Technology. Objective is tenaciously invested in providing world-class, sector-focused advisory services aligned with its clients’ objectives. For more information, please visit www.objectivecp.com.
About Kindred Bravely
Kindred Bravely is a digitally-native, direct-to-consumer maternity and breastfeeding basics apparel brand focused on providing comfortable and functional clothing, thoughtfully crafted for soon-to-be/new mothers. Founded in 2015 by husband and wife Deeanne Akerson and Garret Akerson, with a fully remote workforce since inception, Kindred Bravely is an award-winning brand built on comfort with five utility patents and specifically designing all products to maximize fit and functionality. Kindred Bravely products are available to consumers at www.kindredbravely.com.
About TZP Group
TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2.0 billion across its family of funds including TZP Capital Partners, TZP Small Cap Partners, TZP Strategies and TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp., is focused on control, growth equity and structured capital investments in business services and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely-held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.
Channing Hamlet
Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation
+1 858-342-4939
channing.hamlet@objectivecp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn