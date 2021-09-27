Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation Advises Sale of AEM to Industrial Growth Partners
Sale of AEM to IGP
Objective is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to AEM in its sale to Industrial Growth Partners.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Objective Capital Partners LLC d/b/a Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, a leading middle market investment banking and valuation firm, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to AEM in its sale to Industrial Growth Partners (referred to as “IGP”). IGP has acquired AEM (Holdings) Inc., AEM Group Limited, and their subsidiaries (referred to as “AEM” or the “Company”).
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, AEM designs and produces mission-critical, passive circuit protection components through two divisions. AEM’s A&D division provides advanced, high-reliability fuses, ferrite chip beads, and tin whisker mitigation products for satellite, defense, and aerospace applications. AEM’s Commercial division provides high-end surface mount fuses and inductive components for commercial applications, including IT, visual display, automotive and EV, power tools, lithium battery, 5G, IoT, security devices, and telecom.
“We are confident that IGP is the ideal partner for us, and very pleased with the work that Objective did to identify IGP and help finalize the deal,” said Daniel Chang, founder and newly appointed Chairman of the Board. “We are excited to partner with IGP and leverage the firm’s deep experience and resources in the manufacturing sector and global reach to help drive our next phase of growth.”
“We are grateful to have helped the AEM team achieve this next step in its growth plan. IGP will be an excellent partner for AEM and enable the company to further accelerate its strategic growth initiatives,” said Michael Kim, Managing Director at Objective and the execution lead on the AEM transaction.
