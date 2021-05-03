At 14 years old, Alex battled Cancer alone in the U.S., he finished treatment, and he rang the Bell, Now he CELEBRATES

Alex with Mystic Force Foundation's Silvia Vanni & Candace Grossman at his end of treatment 'Ringing of the Bell' Alex with Chief Larry Juriga of the North Miami Police Department Alex with Ride2Revive driver Cathy Durante and her Gold Lamborghini.

Alex will be Celebrating his Remission and his Birthday in style with a Boat Excursion, Riding in a Gold Lamborghini and taking a spin in a Gold Police Cruiser.

All children deserve to have fun, and EVERY day is a day to be celebrated.” — Silvia Vanni