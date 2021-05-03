At 14 years old, Alex battled Cancer alone in the U.S., he finished treatment, and he rang the Bell, Now he CELEBRATES
Alex with Mystic Force Foundation's Silvia Vanni & Candace Grossman at his end of treatment 'Ringing of the Bell'
Alex will be Celebrating his Remission and his Birthday in style with a Boat Excursion, Riding in a Gold Lamborghini and taking a spin in a Gold Police Cruiser.
All children deserve to have fun, and EVERY day is a day to be celebrated.”NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 4 months of battling cancer alone in the United States, Alex Matute has been, reunited with his mother, completed his cancer treatments & rung the end-of-treatment bell! Now he’s celebrating his Remission and his 14th Birthday in style. At 10:00am Alex & his mom along with his cancer fighting warrior buddy, 5 year old Kayson and his family, will take an exciting 2 hour boating excursion compliments of Captain Alain Charters. Immediately after, both families will head over to the Mystic Force Foundation’s childhood cancer haven, the Heroes Hangout, for a grand Celebration. There, Ride2Revive’s Gold Lamborghini and the North Miami Police Department’s Gold Police Cruiser will be waiting to take them for thrilling rides around town before joining an exciting Birthday Celebration inside the Hangout.
— Silvia Vanni
The North Miami Police Department continuously partners with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer. Chief Juriga makes sure that their dedicated Gold Childhood Cancer Police cruiser is always available. From granting Wishes, to leading Parades, joining Festivals and having officers at the Heroes Hangout, the North Miami Police Department is always willing and ready to do anything they can for our sweetest little Heroes battling Childhood Cancer.
Brother and Sister, Brett & Brooke David founded Ride2Revive in 2011. Fulfilling a dream to share their world of exotic supercars, this unique altruistic organization provides children, who are undergoing medical treatment for life-threatening illnesses, with unforgettable adrenaline filled experiences. Each event is meant to distract each child from their health-related struggles and revitalize their senses, providing Miles Of Smiles On The Road To Recovery. Ride2Revive continuously partners with the Mystic Force Foundation.
Captain Alain Charters was established in 2018 for the love of fishing and boating. Captain Alain is a U.S. Coast Guard Certified Captain with over 20 years of experience. He is determined to assure customers a pleasurable and safe time out on Miami waters. Captain Alain has generously donated Alex’s boating excursion.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. This year is the Foundation’s 13-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer through their Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that is 100% community supported. Especially now, during the pandemic, the center has been such a blessing to the families in South Florida, as it is truly the only safe place that children can go to escape the horrors of their everyday life battling cancer. Being able to play and have fun like all kids should is an is essential part of getting through the difficult treatments as well as the recovery process. Heroes Hangout serves children and families battling cancer from all South Florida Hospitals. The center is open by appointment and offers daily parties by theme, play-dates with other cancer families, 'hang out' days. and available to hold Birthday, remission and other celebrations. There is no cost to families to attend the Hangout or for anything within.
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com or call 305.726.1155
Press is invited to join us for Alex's Special Day
Monday May 3rd
10:00am at Captain Alain Charters
7910 West Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33141
1:30pm at HEROES HANGOUT
1943 NE 164TH Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33161
Masks required and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook