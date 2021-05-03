Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,419 in the last 365 days.

Re: I 89 SB exit 12

I 89 SB has reopened both lanes. 

From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, May 2, 2021 8:22 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: I 89 SB exit 12

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Williston

 

 

News Release – I89 SB at exit 12 is down to 1 lane due to a vehicle fire. Please seek alternate routes if you are able to.

 

 

 

Williston State Police

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT

 

802-878-7111

 

 

You just read:

Re: I 89 SB exit 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.