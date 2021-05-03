Arthur (Squeaky) Kirk is building his legacy in West Baltimore (Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council)

Arthur (Squeaky) Kirk is building his legacy in West Baltimore Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, Hardworking Attorneys for Hardworking People. The law firm focuses on personal injury (auto, Uber/Lyft, motorcycle, and truck accidents), workers’ compensation claims, wrongful death, birth injury, opioid injury and medical malpractice cases. Jason A. Plotkin, Esq., CEO, Pinder Plotkin, Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Chairman of the Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council

Mother's Day Week 2021 kicks off with the inspirational story of Arthur (Squeaky) Kirk building his legacy as he honors the legacy of his mother, Ruth M. Kirk.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, May 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur (Squeaky) Kirk is building his legacy in West BaltimoreThe Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council is proud to tell the inspirational story of Arthur (Squeaky) Kirk and the Ruth M. Kirk Recreational and Community Center presented by the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, www.PinderPlotkin.com Arthur (Squeaky) Kirk is a Dispatcher with the Baltimore City Fire Department and member of the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734. He is a true inspiration! In his role as a Dispatcher, he is that calming voice on the other end of the line while you are in crisis and the person responsible for guiding first responders to your location – a task that has become more and more challenging as the City of Baltimore reduces resources available to first responders and the community."He is truly an inspiration, his is a story of legacy, building his legacy in the City of Baltimore and making sure others do not forget the legacy of his mother Ruth M. Kirk", Jason A. Plotkin, Chairman of the Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council and the CEO of the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team."Ever since I met Squeaky back in 2014, I have been incredibly moved by his passion for serving his community and his relentless determination", Governor Larry Hogan, State of Maryland. "In 2015, he began the process of rehabbing a closed community center in Baltimore City to honor his late mother Delegate Ruth M. Kirk and six years later the Ruth M. Kirk Recreation and Learning center is a beacon of hope for countless families in the City of Baltimore", said Governor Hogan."Squeaky is a Dispatcher with the Baltimore City Fire Department, they are our lifeline on incidents", Richard Langford, President of Baltimore Firefighters Local 734, Vice-Chair of the Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council. "The Programs that he provides to the kids in West Baltimore is amazing", said Langford. "The Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council looks forward to helping Arthur and the residents of West Baltimore", said Langford.The Baltimore Firefighters Community Advisory Council (BFCAC) facilitates input from the Residential/Commercial Community of the City of Baltimore and the Firefighters, EMTs, Paramedics and Dispatchers in the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 734 (Baltimore Firefighters Local 734) and Local 964 (Baltimore Fire Officers Association) in an effort to: share ideas, perspectives and opinions; enhance engagement between the Unions and the community; advocate for the allocation of community resources by City of Baltimore; and promote issues of relevance as they relate to the Fire Department. Individuals who are interested in joining the BFAC may submit an application at: https://www.pinderplotkin.com/bfcac/

