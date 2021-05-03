Polar Australia and In2Adventure Announce Exciting New Partnership

Polar MTB Polar Trail Runner In2Adventure Polar Challenge

Australia’s leader in wearable sports and fitness technology have joined forces with Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s leader in wearable sports and fitness technology have joined forces with Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists as Polar Australia and In2Adventure announce an exciting new partnership which is set to benefit off road and adventure athletes throughout the country.

This announcement accompanies the launch of a thrilling new season of off-road events set to take place throughout the country in 2021/22 including the national Trail Run Australia and TreX Cross Triathlon Series as well as renowned MTB events including the iconic Snowies MTB Festival, Sunshine Coast MTB and the LunarC 12hr.

This announcement is showcased by an exciting new initiative from Polar Australia and In2Adventure aimed at encouraging all level of athletes throughout Australia to have the opportunity to discover the thrills of off-road racing and to take on a new challenge which is as much against mother nature as it is against other athletes.

The ‘In2Adventure Polar Challenge’ will provide In2Adventure athletes with not only the drive and goals to discover off road racing, but most importantly, thanks to Polar Australia, the technology, training and information required to either take on their first off road event or for those athletes who already know why off-road racing is so enticing, to improve performance.

The ‘In2Adventure Polar Challenge’ is open to all In2Adventure athletes, and as an added bonus it’s free to join and take part. Plus, there are some great opportunities to get connected with the Polar technology that can enhance training, no matter what the goals or level of fitness. The overall aim is to help athletes come back stronger than ever before and enjoy the magic of racing outdoors and off-road.

As well as receiving training support, athletes taking part in each MultiSport Festival who sign up for the In2Adenture Polar Challenge have the opportunity to win a fantastic MultiSport Prize Package valued at over $1,500 which includes:

1. An elite level Polar Multisport watch;

2. Heart Rate Monitor;

3. Optical Heart Rate Monitor;

4. Training program support;

5. Access to Polar’s sport science team and support;

6. Nutrition support; and

7. Training gear

Since creating the world’s first heart rate monitor in 1977, physiological innovation and sports medical research have been at Polar’s core. Their mission is to bring the benefits of their research within the reach of everyday athletes. The partnership with In2Adventure offers the ideal opportunity to connect with those very athletes who can benefit from that research.

Kylie Glover Polar’s ANZ Managing Director highlighted the importance of the upcoming race season:

“Along with the whole Polar team we are so excited to be working alongside a partner like In2Adventure who share the same passion for sport as we do. Whether you are an elite athlete, or lining up for your first event, it’s a privilege to have a race series like this to look forward to. Our simple goal is to try and help everyone involved with In2Adventure come back stronger for their next race, and to enjoy the magic of competing outdoors and off-road”

The initiative presents some key opportunity for athletes as In2Adventure Event Manager Robyn Lazenby told us,

“For many years now we have understood that when athletes discover off road racing that it presents a new and exciting challenge that makes it hard to go back to traditional road sports. The spectacular destinations in which we race, and the amazing scenery we experience is unforgettable.

Despite this, trying off-road sports for the first time can presents some new challenges. For example 10km on a mountain bike or on a trail run is very different to 10km on the road. It requires different energy levels, skills and a strong focus on the ‘here and now’.

Thanks to the support of Polar Australia, now athletes will have access to the information and technology they need to support their training goals for off-road racing and to be best prepared to enjoy and excel at their chosen off-road sport.

The partnership with Polar offers such amazing benefits for our athletes and just feels like a natural choice to connect Australia’s most dynamic athletes with the best wearable technology.”

The ‘In2Adventure Polar Challenge’ will launch at In2Adventure’s upcoming MultiSport Festival hosted in the spectacular coastlines, beaches and national parks of Port Stephens, NSW on the 18th and 19th of September.

To find out more about the In2Adventure Polar Challenge, the Polar advantage and upcoming events visit the website at in2adventure.com.au

About Polar

For over 40 years, Polar has been the innovator of sports technology, helping athletes and coaches achieve peak performance. Polar began with heart rate monitoring and has since expanded into multiple training solutions for elite athletes, coaches and active fitness enthusiasts. Polar remains the trusted performance partner due to our accuracy, reliability and superior experience. Polar’s award-winning product range includes pioneering sports wearables that work elegantly with Polar training apps and cloud services.

Headquartered in Finland, Polar is a privately held company that operates in more than 80 countries. Polar products are sold through over 35,000 retailers globally. For more information, please visit https://www.polar.com/au-en

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure https://in2adventure.com.au/