Maryland State Police Helicopter Hoists Injured Hiker From Sugarloaf Mountain In Frederick County

Maryland State Police News Release

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police rescued an injured hiker on Saturday who had slipped and fell down the rock face of Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3, based at Frederick Maryland Airport, was dispatched to Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County. Rescue crews from Frederick County and Montgomery County responded to the scene.

The helicopter crew launched and once on-scene, the crew located an Advanced Technical Rescue Team (ATRT) member who had made contact with the victim and was assessing the injuries. The ATR member advised that due to the surrounding terrain, recommended that the victim be extracted via the screamer suit designed for rapid extrication.

The helicopter crew configured Trooper 3 for an aerial hoist operation and positioned overhead the hoist area. The pilots maneuvered the AW-139 helicopter into a steady hover position 100 feet above the rescue crews due to terrain and obstacles. A Trooper/Rescue Technician with medical equipment was lowered to the scene.

The Trooper/Rescue Technician assumed patient care and stabilization. The Trooper/Rescue Technician then secured the victim into the screamer suit. Once the patient was ready to be hoisted, Trooper 3 repositioned and maneuvered the helicopter into a steady hover position 100 feet above the victim. The Trooper/Rescue Technician and the victim were hoisted up to the helicopter. Once the patient was secured inside the aircraft, Trooper 3 transitioned to its medevac role and transported the patient to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland for further treatment.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970, and operates a fleet of ten helicopters from seven bases throughout Maryland on a 24/7/365 basis. Missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement agencies.

###

CONTACT: Lieutenant Nathan Wheelock – Commander – Helicopter Field Operations – 410-238-5804 or Lance Wood – Deputy, Director of Aviation – 410-238-5802

