Middlesex Barracks/Violation of A TRO/Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: May 1, 2021 @ 2033 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Street, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Violation of a TRO, Resisting Arrest.

ACCUSED: July 10, 1977

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2021 at approximately 2033 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on East Street in the Town of Waterbury for a reported citizen assist complaint. Further investigation revealed that Andrea Pray had violated a court order by entering the residence and coming in contact with the individual who had the restraining order placed on her. Pray left the scene prior to State Police arrival, she was later located at another residence. Pray was subsequently taken into custody for violating the restraining order after a brief physical altercation and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Pray was issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on June 24, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer the charges of Violation of a TRO and resisting arrest.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 24, 2021

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

MUG SHOT: NO