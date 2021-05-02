Middlesex Barracks/Violation of A TRO/Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301619
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: May 1, 2021 @ 2033 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Street, Waterbury Vermont.
VIOLATION: Violation of a TRO, Resisting Arrest.
ACCUSED: July 10, 1977
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 1, 2021 at approximately 2033 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence on East Street in the Town of Waterbury for a reported citizen assist complaint. Further investigation revealed that Andrea Pray had violated a court order by entering the residence and coming in contact with the individual who had the restraining order placed on her. Pray left the scene prior to State Police arrival, she was later located at another residence. Pray was subsequently taken into custody for violating the restraining order after a brief physical altercation and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Pray was issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on June 24, 2021 at 0830 hours to answer the charges of Violation of a TRO and resisting arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 24, 2021
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
Phone # (802) 229-9191
FAX # (802) 229-2648