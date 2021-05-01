MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1100 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, April 30, 2021, inside of a residence, in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 8:56 pm, uniformed patrol officers from the First District were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest, for a domestic dispute. Officers arrived on the scene and were beginning to interview an adult male and an adult female inside of the residence. The adult male suddenly brandished a firearm and pointed it at the female and one of the officers. In response, one of the officers discharged their firearm, striking the male suspect. Officers rendered aid until the arrival of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The male suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the suspect was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 36 year-old Terrance Maurice Parker, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and is pictured below:

The MPD members involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Responding officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.