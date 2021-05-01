Shaftsbury Barracks / Identify Theft / False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302574 / 21B300016

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington County, VT

VIOLATION: Identity Theft - 13 VSA 2030 (x2), False Pretenses - 13 VSA 2002 (x2)

ACCUSED: Meggan Touzin

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: Marcy Bednaz

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VICTIM: Harold Watters

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In August of 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised by Harold Watters and Marcy Bednaz of Arlington, VT, that there were purchases made to their credit/debit cards that they did not authorize. Investigation revealed the Meggan Touzin, of Barre, VT, used Harold and Marcy's credit/debit cards without their permission and made several fraudulent transactions. On April 29th, 2021, Meggan was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on June 14th, 2021, at 0815 hours. Meggan was released on her own recognizance.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 14th, 2021, at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.