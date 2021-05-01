Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Identify Theft / False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302574 / 21B300016

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington County, VT

VIOLATION: Identity Theft - 13 VSA 2030 (x2), False Pretenses - 13 VSA 2002 (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Meggan Touzin                                             

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Marcy Bednaz

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

VICTIM: Harold Watters

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In August of 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised by Harold Watters and Marcy Bednaz of Arlington, VT, that there were purchases made to their credit/debit cards that they did not authorize.  Investigation revealed the Meggan Touzin, of Barre, VT, used Harold and Marcy's credit/debit cards without their permission and made several fraudulent transactions.  On April 29th, 2021, Meggan was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on June 14th, 2021, at 0815 hours.  Meggan was released on her own recognizance. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 14th, 2021, at 0815 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Identify Theft / False Pretenses

