Shaftsbury Barracks / Identify Theft / False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302574 / 21B300016
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington County, VT
VIOLATION: Identity Theft - 13 VSA 2030 (x2), False Pretenses - 13 VSA 2002 (x2)
ACCUSED: Meggan Touzin
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Marcy Bednaz
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VICTIM: Harold Watters
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In August of 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised by Harold Watters and Marcy Bednaz of Arlington, VT, that there were purchases made to their credit/debit cards that they did not authorize. Investigation revealed the Meggan Touzin, of Barre, VT, used Harold and Marcy's credit/debit cards without their permission and made several fraudulent transactions. On April 29th, 2021, Meggan was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on June 14th, 2021, at 0815 hours. Meggan was released on her own recognizance.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 14th, 2021, at 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.