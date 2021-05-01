Epic Waters Mother’s Day Celebration
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is treating mothers to a relaxing day out on Sunday, May 9th
You deserve a break! Kick back, relax and enjoy some much-needed quality time with the family at Epic Waters.”GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join in the fun at Epic Waters for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9! Gather up the whole family for a relaxing, fun-filled holiday at North Texas’ Largest Indoor Waterpark, where Moms receive FREE admission all day with the purchase of another ticket!
“We understand how tirelessly mothers work around the clock to make sure their families are taken care of,” Epic Waters General Manager, Michael Hays said, “You deserve a break! Kick back, relax and enjoy some much-needed quality time with the family at Epic Waters.”
Our food and beverage crew has you covered with delicious food specials she will love, like our EPIC mixed berry and nut blend salad topped with raspberry vinaigrette. Does your Mom have a sweet tooth? Our Hungry Wave Café will also be serving up some decadent chocolate covered strawberries she can dig into.
Kiddos can show their appreciation by making crafts and gifts handpicked by our Epic activity hosts! Commemorate your quality time with Mom this Mother’s Day and take home a special keepsake!
The celebration doesn’t stop there! All mothers who spend their holiday with us will also get to enjoy a beautiful, complimentary carnation as a special gift from the Epic Waters Crew.
For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit our website today!
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Can you say OPEN and TOASTY ALL YEAR!? Situated west of Highway 161 near the Dallas County - Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we’ve been described as a cruise ship on land!
Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated and the environment is perfect for all ages. Amenities are resort-style and whether you want a cabana for a family day or a private room for a group event, Epic Waters is your year-round destination! With stunning attractions including: FlowRider surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water playground, cabanas, 12 waterslides, and the longest indoor action river in Texas, Epic Waters truly has it all. Located near family-friendly restaurants, and comfortable lodging you can make Epic Waters a destination experience!
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company. You can expect nationally recognized customer service, state of the art attractions, and a focus on your comfort. Since opening in January 2018 Epic Waters has been shattering glass ceilings (rhetorically, of course, their ceiling is in mint condition) within the industry. Epic Waters has provided service to people from all 50 states and 11 different countries! Receiving the “Leading Edge” and “Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 cinching “Best of Big D” from D Magazine, and “Best of Aquatics” from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren’t done yet, and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the “8 of the most incredible indoor water parks” and USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” In 2021, we are keeping the streak alive by hosting the National and World Flowboarding Championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral includes: The Summit, an award-winning, country club-style recreation facility for active adults age 50+; GrandLawn Amphitheater, an open-air concert space that opened in August of 2018; The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018; and PlayGrand Adventures, a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020. Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail.
