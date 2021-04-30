Bridge and pavement work to begin on I-80 west of Laramie

LARAMIE — Weather permitting, crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work Monday on a bridge and pavement project on Interstate 80 west of Laramie.

Traffic can expect potential delays from Quealy Dome to Cooper Cove, or mile markers 291.5-282.7. Lane closures and reduced speed limits are likely, and a 13 ft. width restriction will be in place through the project area.

Crews will be completing bridge rehabilitation work on six structures and paving both eastbound and westbound lanes. This section of interstate will also receive a wearing course, which helps preserve the new pavement and provides extra traction.

This project also includes installing new road closure gates on the Herrick Lane interchange on-ramps. Motorists through the interchange, at mile marker 297, can expect construction activity in the area and potential delays.

In any work zone, motorists should obey all posted signs and flaggers while avoiding distractions like cell phones.

Work is expected to be complete in spring 2022. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material or equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.