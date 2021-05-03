CloudChomp Announces New Product Editions and Lower Prices on All Products
CloudChomp Announces New Product Editions, Including a Free On-Premises TCO and Billing & Chargeback System
Now, customers can take the time they need to get to know their current environment with tagging and filtering through fresh eyes.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces new Product Editions and lower prices on all products.
CloudChomp’s new Basic Edition allow customers more time to prepare for cloud migrations and offers on-premises, always-on TCO, Billing & Chargeback System and a free, simple CMDB. With CloudChomp CC Analyzer Basic Edition, customers can manage their on-premises CapEx environments through the lens of OpEx. With the Trial, Standard, and Premium Editions, now offered at a 42% lower price, customers have visibility into the cost to run in the cloud at the click of a button.
CloudChomp has also updated their product request website. If you or a customer are interested in getting started, please click here https://cloudchomp.com/contact.html.
“We are excited to meet customers where they are in their cloud journey,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “In the past, when we discovered our customers’ on-premises assets, the clock started on our Trial Edition immediately. Now, customers can take the time they need to get to know their current environment with tagging and filtering through fresh eyes, then enable our free Trial with cloud cost optimization and modeling when they are ready to begin their decision making process.”
Look for additional news from CloudChomp, Inc. in the coming weeks as they prepare to release CC Analyzer v5 with Windows Application Dependency Mapping, and much more as their 5 Yr. Anniversary approaches.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
