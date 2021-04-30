Tuesday, May 4: Economic Transformation and Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission Meeting

The first meeting of the Economic Transformation and Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission Meeting, created by the 67th Montana Legislature in HB 632, will be held Tuesday, May 4 at 9 a.m. in Room 137 of the Montana State Capitol.
