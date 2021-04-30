Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,869 in the last 365 days.

Tuesday, May 4: Economic Transformation and Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission Meeting

The first meeting of the Economic Transformation and Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission Meeting, created by the 67th Montana Legislature in HB 632, will be held Tuesday, May 4 at 9 a.m. in Room 137 of the Montana State Capitol.

The meeting will be livestreamed at LEG.MT.GOV. Find the agenda here.

You just read:

Tuesday, May 4: Economic Transformation and Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.