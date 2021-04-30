State disciplines health care providers-R21-9

For immediate release: April 30, 2021 (21-115)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Franklin County

In March 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the certified nursing assistant credential of Sandra Lynn Butler (NC10032153).

King County

In March 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Jolene Ann Williams (CG61109702) and placed her on probation for at least two years. In 2017 Williams entered into a drug court contract after being charged with possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, and with use of drug paraphernalia.

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Michele Anne Bouvet (RN00124156) with unprofessional conduct. Bouvet allegedly didn’t follow common protocols and techniques in placing a medical device.

Kitsap County

In March 2021 the Physical Therapy Board ended probation for physical therapist assistant Sita Marie Thompson (P160837113).

Pierce County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse credential of Amy Jo Bruner (RN60869362).

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Dawn Marie Linquist (RN61089438) that lifts the suspension of her credential and requires Linquist to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. Linquist’s license was suspended earlier in March 2021. In October 2020 Linquist’s Montana nurse license was suspended in connection with diverting narcotics, being impaired while on duty, and incorrect charting.

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission ended probation for licensed practical nurse David S. Yearwood (LP00051854).

In March 2021 the secretary of health reinstated the registered nursing assistant credential of Christa Goggans (NA00165675). Goggans’s license was revoked in 2006 after the registered nursing assistant was convicted of five counts of first-degree theft in connection with the outcome of an audit at an institute Goggans co-owned and managed.

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Marisol Gabrielle Perez (NC60518235) with unprofessional conduct. Perez allegedly made inappropriate statements and expressions to a former patient.

In March 2021 the secretary of health denied a medical assistant credential to Mokwa Bakoma Akerele (MR61097165), who would have had to comply with conditions on her certified nursing assistant credential.

Yakima County

In March 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Roseanne Marie Johnson (CO60890642).

Out of State

California: In March 2021 the Dental Commission ended conditions on general dentist anesthesia permittee German A. Trujillo (GA10000396).

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

