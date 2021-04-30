PSC Commission Conference/FPL Hurricane Dorian/Duke Settlement Hearings Set for Tuesday, May 4

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199. Written comments can also be filed in an item’s docket file by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a hearing to consider Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) Settlement petition on Hurricane Dorian cost recovery.

The PSC will then hold a hearing to consider Duke Energy Florida, LLC’s petition to approve its 2021 Settlement Agreement, including general base rate increases.

The Commission Conference and hearing may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.