New 2D/3D/4D Ultrasound Business Look at Me 4D Imaging opens in Livingston, Louisiana.
The business is family-owned and operated and Look at Me is a family-owned and operated business, which means that the people there are 100% invested in you.
Look At Me 4D Imaging, a family-owned and operated ultrasound provider opens in Livingston, Louisiana.LIVINGSTON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new 2D/3D/4D Ultrasound business has just opened in Livingston, Louisiana. Look at Me 4D Imaging offers packages that allow you to see your baby before it's born and ultrasounds that allow parents-to-be to determine their baby's sex - perfect for gender reveal parties!
Look at Me 4D Imaging, located at 20189 Iowa St, Livingston, LA 70754 is easily accessed via I-12 from Livingston Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and surrounding areas.
The company not only offers 2D, 3D, and 4D ultrasounds but also has a baby boutique offering anything from baby blankets, to heartbeat animals.
Family Owned and Operated
Look at Me is Livingston Parish's only privately owned Ultrasound Business and has numerous ultrasound package options.
Look at Me is a family-owned and operated business, which means that the people there are 100% invested in you.
The company was started by Anna Bass who graduated from the North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology in July 2010 and the Institute of Ultrasound Diagnostics in May 2011.
After graduating, Anna worked at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for until opening her own business.
Chamber of Commerce Member
Look at Me 4D Imaging is a proud member of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, who will be welcoming the new business at a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT. The public is invited.
To learn more about Look at Me 4D Imaging, or to schedule an ultrasound, visit them on their website at https://lookatme4dimaging.com, call them at (225) 435-9749, or send them an email at info@lookatme4dimaging.com
Learn more about the author of this press release.
Anna Bass
Look at Me 4D Imaging
+1 225-435-9749
info@lookatme4dimaging.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter