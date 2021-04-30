WYDOT seeks input on EV charging infrastructure

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Energy Authority, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, and Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities has put together a survey to gauge Wyoming’s interest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The interest captured in this survey will be used to develop a proposal for federal financial assistance to expand EV infrastructure in Wyoming. Responses are requested by May 12, 2021.
