Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,877 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT seeks input on EV charging infrastructure

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, Wyoming Energy Authority, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, and Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities has put together a survey to gauge Wyoming’s interest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The interest captured in this survey will be used to develop a proposal for federal financial assistance to expand EV infrastructure in Wyoming. Responses are requested by May 12, 2021. 

Take the survey

You just read:

WYDOT seeks input on EV charging infrastructure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.