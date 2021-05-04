Amplifi Expands Strategy Consulting Practice and Appoints Industry Veteran
Michael Moran joins Amplifi as Vice President of Strategy ConsultingDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a global strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced the appointment of Michael Moran as its new Vice President of Strategy Consulting. With a mission to deliver superior outcomes for every client, Moran will lead Amplifi’s global strategy team and play a key role in driving the company’s go to market for data strategy and strategic service offerings.
“I’m more than excited about Michael joining our company,” said Amplifi CRO John Phan. “I’ve known Michael for a number of years, and he is a truly unique individual; very focused, very strategic, with a strong knowledge of the market and what strategies companies should be focused on to thrive in today’s data-driven economy. Michael’s extensive experience in strategy and MDM, specifically in the data and analytics space, made him the natural choice to lead this practice and through the next chapter of our growth.”
With 20+ years of experience in the application of data and digital transformation space, Moran has served in a wide range of roles including Chief Audience Relations Expert at SAP where he was on the Global Corporate Affairs team, VP and Principal Analysts focused on MDM and Data Analytics at Gartner, and the Director of Product Management at Stibo Systems. Prior to that Moran served as an officer with the U.S. Navy and has held a variety of senior-level positions across a spectrum of high-impact, high-profile information technology companies such as Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard.
“Amplifi is a company I’ve been following for a long time and I’m thrilled to join their team at this point in their evolution,” commented Moran. “Over the course of my professional career, I’ve observed that truly data-centric companies are in the minority. The vast majority remain centered in business processes and what I describe as ‘application-centric’ environments. We now find ourselves at an inflection point. The combination of evolutionary technology and the global pandemic has served as a catalyst and imperative for organizations to digitalize their business. Those that take up this challenge will find themselves not only survivors, but well-positioned to compete and succeed going forward. I’m excited to join Amplifi and support an area that fires my imagination — data and analytics — and help companies as they take up the journey of digitalization.”
Phan added, “Our Strategy Consulting practice has expanded over the past 12 months, and we’re excited to further invest in our ability to guide customers through this time of accelerated digital transformation. Under Michael’s leadership, we’re even more equipped to provide consulting services in support of data strategy to help our customers thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. Stay tuned, as we have more to share about the growth of our practice in the months ahead.”
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a global strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset: THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition and design to implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
Tracy Zettinig
Amplifi
marketing@goamplifi.com