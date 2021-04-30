IPS Packaging & Automation Welcomes the Blood Connection
Packaging supply and automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation welcomed The Blood Connection's mobile donation bus to their headquarters.FOUNTAIN INN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, packaging supply and automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) welcomed a mobile blood donation bus from The Blood Connection to their corporate headquarters.
IPS Packaging & Automation has been a long-time advocate for The Blood Connection and its mission to “support our healthcare partners with adequate, safe, cost-effective blood supplies and services.” The company welcomes the non-profit organization on a quarterly basis. During each visit, the mobile donation bus parks in the IPS Packaging & Automation parking lot, allowing team members to schedule a quick and convenient blood donation appointment.
In regard to the event, Cheryl Crowder, Human Resources Manager at IPS Packaging & Automation, states that “IPS is always thrilled to welcome The Blood Connection’s donation buses to our facility. As individuals and as a company, we continuously seek ways to give back to our community. These mobile blood donation buses make it easy to do so, and we know that our contributions go to a great cause helping those most in need.”
In The Blood Connection’s most recently available annual report, it was noted that more than 158,000 individuals across the Southeast were positively impacted by blood donations in 2019. These include cancer patients, people fighting lifelong immune diseases, and more. IPS Packaging & Automation is pleased to have been a small part of the effort to make this happen and also looks forward to continuing these contributions in 2021 and beyond. Currently, there is an urgent need for blood donations across the Upstate region of South Carolina and the packaging supplier hopes to maintain its role in helping The Blood Connection achieve its goals for blood donations.
