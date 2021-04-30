Quadrant Biosciences Recognized as CenterState CEO's Business of the Year

Members of Quadrant Biosciences accept CenterState CEO's award.

Quadrant Biosciences receives CenterState CEO's 2021 Business of the Year award.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc, a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, has been named Business of the Year by CenterState CEO. The announcement was made during Centerstate CEO’s annual meeting this week, and recognized Quadrant for its outstanding work in diagnostics and surveillance tools to aid in the detection of COVID-19 in individuals and communities this past year. The Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test, developed by Quadrant in partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University, has been administered well over a million times and is currently ranked as the most sensitive saliva test on the market by the FDA.

CenterState CEO, a business leadership organization based in New York, recognizes businesses in the region annually in five categories. Quadrant Biosciences won in the category "Business of the Year with more than 50 employees." Last year, the company was recognized by Centerstate CEO for Innovation Excellence.

"We're excited and honored to be recognized as the Business of the Year by Centerstate CEO," said Quadrant CEO and Founder Rich Uhlig. "From the start of the pandemic, our company was in a unique position to develop a diagnostic that could make an impact on our community. The Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test was the product of our great partnership with SUNY Upstate, as well as the tireless efforts of every member of our Quadrant team.”

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing molecular diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to co-develop a COVID-19 saliva test with SUNY Upstate Medical University. pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.