Call for Proposals: Regional Computer Science Education Conference Hosted (virtually) in Maine! 

Are you a teacher who loves computer science and tries to weave it into everything you teach? Or maybe you’re still somewhat new to technology, but have developed an understanding throughout the past year? Share your progress and showcase your innovations in computer science education at this year’s Computer Science Teacher Association New England (CSTA NE) conference, hosted (virtually via Hopin) by our very own Maine CSTA chapter!

The CSTA NE conference is a great opportunity to learn more about computer science education, connect with other computer science teachers, and hear perspectives from computer science teachers in other New England states. Sessions will be focused around innovation and will vary in both duration and topic. Session designs include: 15-minute flash talks, 30-minute topic discussions, and 60-minute sessions.

To learn more about CSTA NE, click here.

To submit a session proposal, fill out this form by May 24th, 2021.

If you’re not interested in presenting, but you’d like to attend the conference, registration to attend opens soon! Check back for updates.