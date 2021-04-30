Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Toolkit of Resources for Increasing Meal Participation

As part of effort to increase school meal participation and access to healthy foods, the Maine DOE Child Nutrition team has created a toolkit of resources for Food Service Directors. This toolkit contains information and tips on how to increase meal participation, as well as social media graphics and templates.

All materials are located under “Training” on the Child Nutrition webpage: https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/nutrition/training

All Food Service Directors from districts across the state are encouraged to utilize these materials to continue to spread a positive message about school nutrition programs to reach more Maine students. Templates and graphics in this toolkit can be used and customized for social media updates (and other avenues of communicating with families).** As school meals continue to be free to all students into the next school year, we want to ensure that as many children as possible are accessing the nutrition needed to fuel their learning!

**Please note: if distributing materials containing information on accessing benefits and services, a full non-discrimination statement must be included.

For questions, please contact Caroline Bennett: Ending Hunger in Maine AmeriCorps VISTA  (caroline.bennett@maine.gov)

