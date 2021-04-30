Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator Named to Robin Hood’s Power Fund

Eddie, Marist College

Transformational Investment Made in Leader of The Thinkubator to Advance Racial Equity

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thinkubator, a bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization announces that Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator has been named to Robin Hood’s Power Fund. The Power Fund is a new initiative to fund and elevate nonprofit leaders of color who share Robin Hood’s mission of increasing mobility from poverty, while addressing the interplay of racial injustice and economic injustice through their work. The Power Fund invests in leaders of color who are reflective of the communities they serve. Over the last twenty years, only 10% of philanthropic dollars have gone to organizations led by people of color, despite giving increasing nearly 400 percent over the same period. Robin Hood is addressing a critical funding disparity while funding leaders of color who bring perspective, proximity, and expertise to the fight against poverty (www.robinhood.org).

“I am excited, humbled, and honored by this opportunity to elevate the work and impact of The Thinkubator. I look forward to the transformational impact this opportunity will have on The Thinkubator, the youth, and communities we serve” said Dr. Edward Summers. “I am grateful for the vote of confidence in my leadership and look forward to joining an esteemed group of Power Fund leaders who are trailblazers and are making a difference in their respective communities.”

Dr. Edward Summers is the Founder and CEO of The Thinkubator. Prior to The Thinkubator, Dr. Summers served as the inaugural Executive Director of The Bronx Private Industry Council (PIC) Powered by HERE to HERE, a coalition of Bronx businesses that focused on creating long-term talent pipelines to support their local hiring needs. Prior to The Bronx PIC, Dr. Summers served in executive-level management roles at several colleges and universities including Long Island University, Union College, and Marist College. Dr. Summers is an inspiring educator, leader, public intellect, and a compassionate community builder and advocate for a more just, equitable, and inclusive world. He holds a BA and MPA from Marist College and a M.Phil and Ph.D. from The New School.

“As the Chair of the Board of Directors for The Thinkubator, I am exceedingly proud of the work that the organization is doing in our communities and inspired by the committed leadership of Dr. Edward Summers, which has led to this great honor” said Jessica Cope-Johnson, Board Chair and President of Johnson Security Bureau. “ I look forward to working with the team at the Robin Hood Foundation as we continue the critical work of preparing and training Bronx youth for the workplace and placing them on the path to success by leading them towards sustainable, long-term career options. It is my pleasure to serve and support The Thinkubator now and in the future.”

Dr. Lessie Branch, Associate Professor of Business at MCNY and Board Member had this to say about the announcement - “ This is a huge honor to have this dynamic, nimble and young organization -- The Thinkubator, led by my colleague and friend, Dr. Eddie Summers -- be selected to The Power Fund. It is amazing what our organization has been able to accomplish in such a short period of time. Looking forward to our continued impact.”

"It's incredibly exciting to see the recognition that Dr. Summers and The Thinkubator are receiving” said Max Griffith, Assistant Director, The Thinkubator. “It's a credit to his leadership that such a changemaking award has been received in such a short amount of time since The Thinkubator was formed. Change comes from leaders in our community and Dr. Summers is an inspiring leader who is and will continue doing incredible things for the Bronx and New York City.”

“The Power Fund's investment in leaders of color who are reflective of the communities they serve is appropriately placed in the leadership of The Thinkubator. The Thinkubator is a unique praxis of education, research, and community. The Thinkubator's commitment to youth is not just part of its mission, it is the daily work of its staff as exemplified by its leadership. The Power Fund's investment in leaders of color is an investment in our community's future, it is an investment in our youth and the community is grateful of the Fund's choice in Dr. Summers” said Sharone Wellington-deAnda, Assistant Director of Internships and Special Projects at The Thinkubator.

Julian Joyner, Lead Facilitator and Manager of Youth Voice, The Thinkubator had this to say about the announcement, “No one could be more reflective of the community in which they serve than Dr. Eddie Summers. His deep commitment to the people, places and spaces of The Bronx is not only only part of his work as CEO of the Thinkubator, but also as a son of this Borough. We are excited about the announcement of the Power Fund and the change this will bring about for youth in The Bronx.”

When asked about the possible impact of the Power Fund on Bronx youth, James Walrond, Apprentice at The Thinkubator stated: “I’m really excited to see increased investment in The Thinkubator because it provides valuable paid work-based learning experiences for youth. Moreover, I just love working at The Thinkubator and what it does for young adults.”

The Thinkubator was founded in 2020 by a generous gift from the James and Judith K. Dimon Foundation and HERE To HERE. To date, the organization has served more than 150 young adults with work-based learning experiences, internships, mental health and wellness, career counseling, and youth voice and provided food insecurity support to Bronx residents. The Thinkubator places young people at the core of solving complex and not so complex business, organizational, societal, and world challenges. We tap into the creative ingenuity of young people through youth-led design thinking consultancy, internships, workforce training, career development, job placement, a Youth Council, educational programming and advocacy. The Thinkubator approaches our work with a racial and economic equity lens through three major areas: education, research, and community.