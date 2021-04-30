RECORDING ARTIST/VIRAL TIK TOK INFLUENCER "NATHAN PILAND" RELEASES NEW SONG & MUSIC VIDEO TITLED “fRiEnDs”
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording Artist/ Viral Tik Tok Influencer Nathan Piland just dropped his new single & music video titled “fRiEnDs." Nathan Piland explains that “fRiEnDs” is inspired by his situation in LA being a social media influencer and having people around him, inside and outside of the industry using him. Nathan Piland is from the East Coast, and people front out here in a way he had to learn how to navigate. Especially being in social media where fake people thrive and love to leech off each other.
Writer/artist Chief, Music Producer Reed. and Nathan Piland wanted to turn this experience into music and convey the harsh reality of how it feels to realize your “fRiEnDs” is not really your friend. They all sat down one day and created this song all about in a 6 hour session.
"It was amazing working with "Chief" and "Reed." on the writing of the song in the session. Fun fact: some parts of the song are pure one take freestyles that we kept as is in the song."- Nathan Piland
The much anticipated release of “fRiEnDs” music video is finally here! Nathan Piland will release his song via YouTube, Friday April 30, 2021 at 12:00 noon PST. Expect to see cameos on his music video such as his PlayHouse LA influencer friends, Shannon Baker, Ariel Lyndsey and Dakota Olave. Will he have any more cameos on his music video? Make sure you click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZ4tkvdvjYA to find out and join the fun!
To keep up with all things Nathan Piland, please follow him @thenathanpiland in all social media platforms. Nathan Piland's song “fRiEnDs”can also be streamed at: https://song.link/us/i/1561718534
***
Media & Press Inquiries
Barbara Sanchez
***
Media & Press Inquiries
Barbara Sanchez
Elegant PR
+1 818-879-8151
barbarasanchezpr@gmail.com