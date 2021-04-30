Triad Real Estate Partners Wins CoStar’s Q1 2021 Power Broker Quarterly Deals Award
Triad Real Estate Partners honorored with prestigious award from CoStar for their strong performance in Q1 2021.
Our strong activity levels in Q1 2021 demonstrate that there is a significant amount of demand for the product types we sell, Multifamily and Student Housing. They have both remained resilient.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners Wins CoStar’s Q1 2021 Power Broker Quarterly Deals Award
— Sean Lyons
CoStar Group, Inc., the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, today announced the CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals winners for the first quarter of 2021. Triad Real Estate Partners came out on top in the list of winners in Multifamily and Student Housing. The CoStar Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners are determined by the top deals executed every quarter, based on price and square footage.
By completing $6.8 Billion in real estate valuations in 2019-20 leading to over $835 Million in closings, Triad is one of the fastest-growing Multifamily and Student Housing Brokerage firms in the country. We are honored to be given this award for the sale of The Delaware, a multifamily asset in Indianapolis, along with Carriage House Townhomes, a Student Housing asset at The University of Connecticut. Both sales generated a significant amount of interest from what remains a very strong market on the demand side.
Please help us congratulate Triad Real estate Partners CoStar Power Broker Quarterly Deals win for the first quarter of 2021 in Multifamily and Student Housing
For more information, visit: https://www.costarpowerbrokers.com/quarterly-deals/
About Triad Real Estate Partners
Founded in 2010, Triad Real Estate Partners strives to be the premier private client student housing and multi-family real estate brokerage company in the Midwest. Triad has closed over 275 transactions in 15 states covering nearly 30,000 multi-family and student housing units with an aggregate value of over $3.5 Billion. Triad has experience in all types of housing including affordable housing, conventional market-rate multi-family, and student housing. Triad is headquartered in Chicago’s Downtown Loop.
About CoStar Group, Inc.
CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions, and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 7 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. The Apartments.com network, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group’s websites attracted an average of approximately 69 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the third quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,300 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.CoStarGroup.com.
Media Contact:
Sean Lyons
Traid Real Estate Partners
312-878-7363
slyons@triadrepartners.com
Sean Lyons
Triad Real Estate Partners
+1 312-878-7363
