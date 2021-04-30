New Elder High School Plate Unveiled During School Assembly

COLUMBUS– Today, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charlie Norman, Ohio House Representative Cindy Abrams, and Elder High School Principal Kurt Ruffing unveiled the Elder High School specialty license plate during a school assembly.

The new plate will be available on May 6, 2021. Proceeds raised through the sale of the plate will provide tuition assistance and support arts, enrichment, and athletics at Elder High School.

“The Ohio BMV is proud to offer more than 376 specialty license plates,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “A specialty plate is a fun way for Ohioans to be able to showcase their support for their favorite organizations and causes.”

“The Elder community plays a large role in the Greater Cincinnati area,” said Ohio House Representative Cindy Abrams. “They strive to not only be educators for young men academically, but also challenge students to “strive for the higher things” in all aspects of life. This plate will honor and support the Elder community.”

“Grads and friends of Elder High School are always looking for new ways to promote their school spirit not just in Cincinnati, but throughout Ohio,” said Elder High School Principal Kurt Ruffing. “We’re pleased that the proceeds from the sale of these plates will directly benefit the students of Elder through supplementing our tuition assistance program, our robust arts and enrichment classes, clubs, and organizations, and our many athletic teams.”