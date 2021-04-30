Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joint Statement from Speaker Dade Phelan, Rep. Donna Howard, and Rep. Senfronia Thompson

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade
04/29/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – Speaker Dade Phelan, Rep. Donna Howard, and Rep. Senfronia Thompson today released the following joint statement:

“Allegations like these require our serious concern and attention. These claims warranted a thorough investigation. The appropriate law enforcement and legal authorities have concluded their investigation, and determined there is insufficient evidence to bring charges.

"However, while the legal process may be over, the conversation about how to best keep our Capitol family protected must continue. The Texas House remains firm in our commitment to move forward with legislation and administrative policy changes that create a safer work environment and culture for our entire Capitol community."

