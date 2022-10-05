Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,119 in the last 365 days.

Representatives Jetton and Sherman Announce the Friends of Taiwan Caucus

member image

Representatives Jetton and Sherman Announce the Friends of Taiwan Caucus 
print page

by: Rep. Jetton, Jacey
10/05/2022

AUSTIN, TX - Texas State Representatives Jacey Jetton (Richmond) and Carl Sherman (Dallas) announce the formation of the Friends of Taiwan Caucus in the Texas Legislature. In a region of instability and threats to our national security, Taiwan remains a key ally of Texas and the United States. Members of the Friends of Taiwan Caucus seek to deepen and reaffirm the cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship between Taiwan and Texas.

“Taiwan is a friend to Texas, the U.S, and to stability in that region of the world,” Rep. Jetton said. “We must stand with our allies to protect freedom and stop human rights violations occurring around the world. Representative Carl Sherman and I formed the Friends of Taiwan Caucus to strengthen our ties with Taiwan and increase trade between our nations.”

“We established the nonpartisan legislative caucus in the interest of improving all partnerships between Texas and Taiwan, which can help to bolster our strong economic position in technology and reinforce Taiwan's global security and future. Our work as Co-Chairs of The Friends of Taiwan Caucus is to strengthen the positive impact of trade on all business and cultural sectors in Texas while protecting the future supply chain,” Rep. Carl Sherman stated.

The Friends of Taiwan Caucus was officially announced in August 2022, in time to celebrate the 111th National Day of Taiwan, which takes place on October 10, 2022, celebrating the founding of the Republic of China (Taiwan). The founding members of the Friends of Taiwan Caucus, listed below, join the people of Taiwan in celebrating this momentous occasion.

• Rep. Jacey Jetton
• Rep. Carl Sherman
• Rep. Matt Schaefer
• Rep. Brian Harrison
• Rep. Cody Vasut
• Rep. Gary Gates
• Rep. Matt Shaheen
• Rep. Jared Patterson
• Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins
• Rep. Lacey Hull
• Rep. Senfronia Thompson
• Senator Jane Nelson
• Senator Lois Kolkhorst
• Senator Drew Springer

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.716

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0710

1108 Soldiers Field Dr., Suite 100

Sugar Land, TX 77479

(281) 240-0342

You just read:

Representatives Jetton and Sherman Announce the Friends of Taiwan Caucus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.