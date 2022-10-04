3rd Annual Hope Summit at Cedar Valley Tackles the School-to-Prison Pipeline and Highlights Second Chance Hiring



by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

10/04/2022

LANCASTER, TEXAS – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) in partnership with Dallas College

Cedar Valley Campus President, Dr. Joseph Seabrooks will host the Hope Summit from 9 am to 4pm on

Friday, October 14th. The annual Hope Summit brings awareness to current issues that lead to mass

incarceration, highlights effective programs and resources for returning citizens and collaborates with the

community to develop future solutions and policies for criminal justice reform efforts in the state of Texas.

Participants include State Representative Victoria Neave-Criado, State Board of Education Member for

District 13 Aicha Davis and Juvenile Justice reform advocate, Chad Houser, Founder of Cafe Momentum.

Andrew Hundley, co-founder of the Louisiana Parole Project and first juvenile lifer in Louisiana to be

paroled following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Miller and Montgomery case, will bring a keynote message on

redemption, restoration and hope to Summit participants.

The event will include a second chance job fair with employers like the City of Dallas Fresh Start Program,

an opportunity to connect with local resource providers and eight (8) breakout sessions on topics ranging

from the Dallas County expungement process, second chance pell grants and more.

“My vision for the annual Hope Summit is continuous progress towards changing the typical outcome for

citizens impacted by the Texas criminal legal system in word and deed.

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which

includes Dallas, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, Lancaster, Seagoville, Wilmer, as well as

parts of Ferris, Glenn Heights and Ovilla. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House

Corrections Committee and also served on the special select judicial committee.



Contact Info