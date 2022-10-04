Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,500 in the last 365 days.

3rd Annual Hope Summit at Cedar Valley Tackles the School-to-Prison Pipeline and Highlights Second Chance Hiring

member image

3rd Annual Hope Summit at Cedar Valley Tackles the School-to-Prison Pipeline and Highlights Second Chance Hiring 
print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
10/04/2022

LANCASTER, TEXAS – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) in partnership with Dallas College
Cedar Valley Campus President, Dr. Joseph Seabrooks will host the Hope Summit from 9 am to 4pm on
Friday, October 14th. The annual Hope Summit brings awareness to current issues that lead to mass
incarceration, highlights effective programs and resources for returning citizens and collaborates with the
community to develop future solutions and policies for criminal justice reform efforts in the state of Texas.

Participants include State Representative Victoria Neave-Criado, State Board of Education Member for
District 13 Aicha Davis and Juvenile Justice reform advocate, Chad Houser, Founder of Cafe Momentum.

Andrew Hundley, co-founder of the Louisiana Parole Project and first juvenile lifer in Louisiana to be
paroled following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Miller and Montgomery case, will bring a keynote message on
redemption, restoration and hope to Summit participants.

The event will include a second chance job fair with employers like the City of Dallas Fresh Start Program,
an opportunity to connect with local resource providers and eight (8) breakout sessions on topics ranging
from the Dallas County expungement process, second chance pell grants and more.

“My vision for the annual Hope Summit is continuous progress towards changing the typical outcome for
citizens impacted by the Texas criminal legal system in word and deed.

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which
includes Dallas, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, Lancaster, Seagoville, Wilmer, as well as
parts of Ferris, Glenn Heights and Ovilla. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House
Corrections Committee and also served on the special select judicial committee.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

3rd Annual Hope Summit at Cedar Valley Tackles the School-to-Prison Pipeline and Highlights Second Chance Hiring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.