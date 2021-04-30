MONTCLAIR STATE PUBLIC RELATIONS STUDENT SOCIETY OF AMERICA CONTINUES TO HIGHLIGHT THE BEST OF BROADWAY

Kelli O’Hara, Marin Mazzie and Barbara Harris All Starring in Science Fiction Shows to Benefit Autism New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montclair State Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) is partnering with the Radio Repertory Company of America (www.rrca.com) to raise money and awareness for Autism New Jersey. The promotion “A Purposeful Purchase,” is a bundle of three RRCA shows headlined by three of Broadway’s greatest stars – Kelli O’Hara, Marin Mazzie and Barbara Harris. The special promotion is available as unlimited downloads through Bandcamp (Bandcamp.com ), includes The Songbird, Anne Manx and the Black Knight, and Anne Manx on Amazonia, as well as two specially signed photos of renown actress, Claudia Christian, who has been portraying the title character since 1997. The promotion will run until May 16, 2021.

“The Songbird” stars Tony Award-winner and seven-time nominee Kelli O’Hara, Academy Award winner Shirley Jones and multiple Emmy winner Ed Asner. “Anne Manx and the Black Knight” stars Claudia Christian and the late Broadway star, multiple Tony nominee, Marin Mazzie, and “Anne Manx on Amazonia” stars Tony Award winner and Academy award nominee, Barbara Harris.

Broadway lover, science fiction fans, and lovers of great storytelling can download the three audio shows while supporting Autism New Jersey! All three titles and the signed Claudia Christian photos are available for just $19.95. All the proceeds will be donated to Autism New Jersey.

Since 2013, the Montclair State PRSSA had been producing noteworthy benefit concerts for Autism New Jersey that featured some of Broadway’s best performers – Laura Benanti, Marin Mazzie, Melba Moore, Rebecca Luker, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, and Heather Botts. With these events, the school organization has raised nearly $50,000 for Autism NJ over the years. Even though the pandemic has put a pause on live benefits, the Montclair State PRSSA is doing something unique - bringing Broadway stars to you like you have never heard before by stepping off the stage and into a world of Sci-fi! Each star’s unique ability to share stories and connect with their audiences takes these titles to a whole new level. Each one has its own unique way of transporting your favorite stars of the stage to sci-fi characters you won't be able to get enough of.

To make your purchase, please visit: https://radiorepertory.bandcamp.com/album/a-purposeful-purchase

About MSU PRSSA

The Montclair State University PRSSA strives to provide exceptional service to our members by enhancing their education, broadening their professional network and helping launch their careers after graduation.

About Autism New Jersey

Autism New Jersey is the state’s oldest advocacy agency for the autism community. Located in Robbinsville, NJ, the organization is committed to ensuring safe and fulfilling lives for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder through its outreach efforts to educators, legislators, EMT workers, and parents.