NEW JERSEY AD CLUB TO PRESENT ANNUAL "STATE OF THE ADVERTISING INDUSTRY" PANEL DISCUSSION ON JANUARY 28

Event featuresAndrew McKechnie, Taras Wayner and Kwame Taylor-Hayford, and will be moderated by Lindsay Stein

Event Will Feature Top Industry Creative Experts

NORTH ARLINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Advertising Club will present its annual State of the Advertising Industry Panel discussion on January 28 at the Eisenhower Corporate Campus in Livingston. The event, which will provide a forecast of the advertising industry from three of the top creative minds in the industry, will be moderated by Lindsay Stein, Editor of Campaigns US. The panelists will be: Taras Wayner, the North American Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman Thompson; Kwame Taylor-Hayford, the Co-Founder of Kin and Saturday Morning; and Verizon Chief Creative Officer Andrew McKechnie.

Prior to his current position with Wunderman Thompson, Wayner was Chief Creative Officer of Saatchi & Saatchi, where he focused on transforming storied brands like Tide and Olay. Before that, he was CCO of R/GA’s North American offices where he directed multi-disciplinary creative teams toward the creation of breakthrough products, services, and communications for brands like Nike, Samsung, Verizon, and Beats By Dre.

Prior to become Verizon CCO, McKechnie served as the Global Group Creative Director for Apple. Before going to Apple, he was the Global Creative Director for Y&R.

Before founding Saturday Morning, an organization that creates ideas that bring awareness to and shift perceptions on racial bias, injustice, immigration, education, and the environment, Taylor-Hayford was the Managing Director for Brand Development for Chobani.

Registration for the event and refreshments will begin at 5pm. The discussion and question and answer session will start at 6pm. The cost is $25 for Ad Club members, $40 for non-members and $12 for student members. If you would like to register for the event please click here:

The Eisenhower Corporate Campus is located at 290 West Mount Pleasant Avenue (use 80 Beaufort Avenue for GPS purposes) in Livingston, NJ.

The event is being sponsored by Coyne PR, Outfront Media and Wakefern Corporation.

